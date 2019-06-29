× Highway Patrol investigating accident near Goose Creek Lake in St. Francois County

NEAR FRENCH VILLAGE, MO – Around 9 pm Saturday night a pontoon boat filled with people overturned on a road in the Goose Creek Lake development in St. Francois County Missouri. A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells Fox 2/News 11 that officers on the scene are investing an accident that involves 12 people on a pontoon boat that was being towed by pick-up truck when it overturned while making a turn on a road.

A sheriff’s deputy told Fox 2/News that 3 persons were injured, 2 with minor injuries and 1 person was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is underway.