× Darren Collison announces he’s retiring from the NBA

NBA veteran point guard Darren Collison is calling it a career to focus on faith.

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,” Collison, 31, wrote in a letter published on ESPN’s The Undefeated site. “I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.

“With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.”

Pacers teammates shared reactions on Twitter.

“Respect! Big Bro happy retirement!” said Myles Turner.

“Thank you, General!” said Victor Oladipo.

Collison averaged 12.5 points per game and 5.0 assists over his career, playing for New Orleans, Indiana, Dallas, Los Angeles and Sacramento. He was drafted in 2009 out of UCLA.