Weather Kid of the Week: Sophia Burns

ST. LOUIS - Sophia Burns is a 7th grader at Wildwood Middle School in the Rockwood School District. According to her father, Sophia loves the science behind weather forecasting and checks the weather app every day. Ever since her home was struck by lightning, she vowed to learn more about the weather and be prepared rather than afraid. Sophia Burns is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.