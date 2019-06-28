× South St. Louis Schnucks set to break world’s largest pineapple display record

ST. LOUIS – A South St. Louis Schnucks is attempting to break the record for the World’s Largest Pineapple Display.

Friday, June 28 at the Schnucks store on Arsenal from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be a pineapple party where customers can sample free pineapple-themed foods and drinks, and kids can participate in face painting and cookie decorating. There will be 19, 650 pineapples on display.

The previous record’s set by grocers who claimed displays between 15,000 and 17,000 pineapples.

A portion of the store’s pineapple sales will benefit Folds Of Honor Foundation which helps out families of fallen or disabled veterans.

Customers who use the hashtag #WorldsLargestPineappleDisplay and post their pineapple display selfie to Instagram will be entered into a contest for a chance to win $1,000 in Schnucks gift cards.