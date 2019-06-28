Planned Parenthood fight continues before abortion license expires today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri’s only abortion clinic could lose its a license to perform abortions Friday afternoon if another temporary order isn’t put in place. It’s the latest in the saga between the State of Missouri and Planned Parenthood.

If another temporary order isn’t put in place Missouri would become the first state in the nation without an abortion clinic. No state has been without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

This been an ongoing battle since Governor Mike Parson signed the bill banning abortions after 8 weeks. The state of Missouri denied Planned Parenthood’s license renewal pointing to concerns about failed abortions.

In an effort to save the clinic, Planned Parenthood earlier this week formally requested that the Administrative Hearing Commission keep its license valid until an Aug. 1 hearing

The clinic has asked the board to let it continue work until the ruling, thus a temporary court order being put in place. However, that expires at 5:00 p.m.

Clinic leaders say the license fight is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure.