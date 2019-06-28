Person with gun prompts police response at Columbia hospital

Posted 9:57 pm, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09PM, June 28, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Four people were taken into custody Friday evening after Columbia police responded to a report of a person with a gun at Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Keene Street.

Messages from the MU Alert Twitter account indicated that no shots were fired but four people were in police custody.

Columbia police gave the all clear at the hospital shortly after 10 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.