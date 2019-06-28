Order: Abortions can continue at Missouri’s lone clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic has won another temporary reprieve and will continue to offer abortions, at least until August 1; although, it appears they could be in business much longer.

The clinic was in danger of closing Friday night, making Missouri the only state that did not have access to abortion services. Pro-choice folks were celebrating.

“Today is certainly a win for Missourians,” one woman said.

Activists walked onto the Eads Bridge late Friday afternoon and unfurled three different banners, the first one said, “Shame on Governor Parson” the second banner reads, “The great shame of the state of Missouri," showing bears holding a coat hanger. The third banner simply says, “Abortion is Health Care.”

“Governor Parson has dragged this state unnecessarily and shamefully through the mud when it comes to abortion,” said M’Evie Mean, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri.

An administrative hearing commission agreed to allow the Planned Parenthood clinic to continue operating while the fight over the clinic’s license plays out. The commissioner also said there’s a likelihood the clinic will succeed in the dispute.

“We will continue to fight here in the state of Missouri and any place in this country where people think they can shut down abortion,” said Dr. Collen McNicholas, an OBGYN for Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of St. Louis.

“I think the governor should rethink his action for one and talk to the women of this state,” said protester Ruquayya Bailey, a disability rights activist.

Pro-choice folks think the governor and Republicans’ anti-choice stance will pay off for the Democrats at the polls in 2020.

“I think people who did not believe that abortion could be banned are going to be motivated to vote and hold governor parson accountable by voting against them,” Mean said.

During this fight, the clinic has not seen a drop in the number of patients. Fox 2 contacted a number of pro-life groups about this development but did not hear from them.