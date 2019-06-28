× Metro relocating, removing 450 bus stops in St. Louis city and county

ST. LOUIS – In just over two weeks, Metro will begin the process of relocating or removing approximately 450 bus stops in St. Louis city and county.

MetroBus recently completed an analysis of the spacing between more than 5,400 bus stops in Missouri. The analysis was used to identify those stops that are in close proximity to one another — typically one block.

By removing or relocating those particular stops, Metro hopes to improve its on-time performance by avoiding frequent stops every block, which both adds to the commute time for buses and causes traffic backups.

Signs either have been or are in the process of being installed at each of the bus stops affected by this upcoming change. A MetroBus spokesperson said the transit provider will continue to serve customers at those stops until have been removed or relocated.

The removal and relocation process begins July 15.

MetroBus customers can check the Rider Alerts section of metrostlouis.org to see if their stop will is on the relocating/removal list or by calling Metro Transit Information anytime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.