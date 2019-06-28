Grafton puts out the call for volunteers to help with flood clean-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ill. – The city of Grafton is gearing up to get back open for business and tourists in time for Independence Day.

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest weekends in Grafton, so they’re trying to get the city set up for fireworks and tourists returning to town. Volunteers will return this weekend to roll up their sleeves.

Since March 29, Dan Bechtold’s specialty wood shop, Knotty by Nature, has been open for business just eight days and two of those it rained all day long.

To say Mother Nature has been rough is an understatement. That’s because the mighty Mississippi River has been over its banks spilling onto the Great River Road and into Grafton homes and businesses.

Flooding volunteers will fill downtown Grafton Saturday morning with masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies in order to get some semblance of normalcy in time for receding waters and tourists returning.

If you want to volunteer, you’re asked to arrive at Grafton City Hall, located at 118 East Main Street, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Bring boots if you have them.