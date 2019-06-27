Slain officer’s body escorted to funeral home ahead of visitation, funeral services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The procession that carried fallen officer Michael Langsdorf is important as a sign of respect and to show support and offer healing to the officer’s surviving family.

Firefighter Scott Barthelmass helped plan the procession. He said it sends an important message to the Langsdorf family.

“We want them to know they’re important and we will not forget them,” he said.

The procession began in Olivette and along the way, police and firefighters honored Officer Michael Langsdorf. He was also a former firefighter. From the tops of highway overpasses and on the ground his fellow emergency responders stood at attention as the procession passed.

“When we do any of these movements it’s important for the family, the agency, and the community to help hem heal right to see that there is an overwhelming amount of support for them,” Barthelmass said.

And then a horrible accident.

“(My wife) looks out the window and she said, ‘Oh my God,’” said Ron Luntzer, who lives along the motorcade route.

Tragedy during the procession as two motorcycle officers bumped into one another and hit the road.

“It’s horrible, it’s a shame. Sadness on top of sadness,” Luntzer said.

“It breaks your heart,” said Sherry Hansel, who lives nearby. “Here they are trying to get through one and this happens. I feel like it happens to them every single day they’re getting hit in some way.”

Police and firefighters continued to stand vigil round the clock at Michael Langsdorf’s casket Thursday night.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Langsdorf:

Visitation

Sunday, June 30, 2019

12pm-6pm

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary

6464 Chippewa Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63109

Funeral Service

Monday, July 1, 2019

10am

Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

4431 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, Missouri 63108

Interment

(Immediately following Funeral Service)

Resurrection Cemetery

6901 MacKenzie Road

St. Louis, Missouri 63123