ST. LOUIS - A body pulled from the Mississippi River more than a decade ago has never been claimed or identified. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is still trying to determine who it is. Katherine Hessel sits down with the head of the homicide department to discuss this river mystery.
River mystery: Body found in Mississippi River unidentified for more than a decade
-
Body pulled from Mississippi River near Jefferson Barracks Park
-
Body pulled from Mississippi River identified as missing 70-year-old
-
Downstate Illinois communities to prepare for possible evacuations
-
South St. Louis resident upset with trash in River Des Peres
-
Mississippi River expected to crest Monday on the St. Louis Riverfront
-
-
Body found near Bee Tree Park in south St. Louis County
-
Voluntary evacuation order issued in West Alton for projected Mississippi River crest
-
Mississippi River getting dangerously close to 1993 levels
-
City of St. Louis battling flooding along River Des Peres
-
Mississippi River getting dangerously close to 1973 levels
-
-
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department encourages residents near Mississippi River to be ready to evacuate
-
Mississippi River forecast to crest in Winfield Missouri
-
Missing man’s car found at Jefferson Barracks Park