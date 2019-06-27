Police: Standoff over with armed man barricaded inside home in Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, Mo. - Officers have taken an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home in Manchester into custody on Thursday morning.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, SWAT and the St. Louis County Police tactical team was called to the 700 block of Arblay Drive around 11:15 p.m. for shots fired and reports of a male victim shot in the leg.

Upon arrival, police say a man barricaded himself inside his home. The wounded victim was able to get out of the house and was taken to the hospital. The circumstances around the shooting are unclear at this time.

Residents in that area were on lockdown for nearly 6 hours as crisis negotiations attempted to contact the man.

Neighbors on the streets around Arblay Drive and Henery are now free to come and go as needed, police said. The standoff was confirmed over around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

This story is developing and will be updated and more information becomes available.