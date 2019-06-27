Officers injured during a procession to bring fallen Officer Langsdorf’s body to a funeral home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Officers with the St. Charles County and Webster Groves police departments were injured Thursday during a procession to bring fallen Officer Michael Langsdorf's body to a funeral home. The procession left a funeral home in Olivette at around 2:30pm to take the body to another funeral home in St. Louis City. The accident happened nearly an hour later.

The officers and their motorcycles were down on Landsdowne near Jamieson Avenue. The accident happened about a quarter of a mile from Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.

Dozens of first responders were on-scene to help because they were involved with the procession. An ambulance was called to the scene to take the two officers to an area hospital.

The more seriously injured officer was from the St. Charles County Police Department. Another officer appeared to be less seriously injured. That officer could be seen walking at the scene shortly after the crash. It is not clear what department the officer is from. So far there is no official condition given for either officer.

We're still working on the circumstances that led to the crash.

North County Police Cooperative officer Langsdorf was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while responding to a call about an individual attempting to pass a bad check at a Wellston market. Langsdorf was 40. He's survived by two children, a fiance, parents, and an enormous amount of friends and family.

Authorities announced Monday that 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks was charged in Langsdorf's murder. Meeks, who police said confessed to the crime, was jailed without bond.

Assistant Police Chief Ron Martin said authorities believe Meeks arrived in the St. Louis area from the Raleigh, North Carolina area in January. Martin said Meeks has "an extensive criminal record, and violent."

Funeral arrangements for Officer Langsdorf:

Visitation

Sunday, June 30, 2019

12pm-6pm

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary

6464 Chippewa Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63109

Funeral Service

Monday, July 1, 2019

10am

Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

4431 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, Missouri 63108

Interment

(Immediately following Funeral Service)

Resurrection Cemetery

6901 MacKenzie Road

St. Louis, Missouri 63123