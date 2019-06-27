Hopes high that games will soon be played on flooded Kirkwood fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Area floodwaters continue to recede and that means baseball may soon be played at popular fields in St. Louis County. The good news is that water from the overflowing Meramec River is finally draining away from the 12 fields of the Kirkwood Athletic Association. All games remain canceled through this weekend.

No games have been played on these fields since May 21, when flood waters returned for round two. This go round water covered the fields and concession stands and climbed about five feet high on the office building.

Kirkwood Athletic Association President Eric Eickmeyer estimates they lost more than 1,000 games and with that most of the concession stand profits that help keep this place running. He says teams have been understanding and he’s grateful for help from the Kirkwood School District, St. Louis Community College at Meramec, and others who have let them use available fields.

Hopes are high that games can be played here after the Fourth of July holiday. They’ve been working since Friday to get the things dried out and cleaned out in the office, but it will take a few more days before they can get to the fields.

“Whatever kind of grass the guys have planted, it can survive being underwater for this prolonged period of time. It will look a little brown. Not because it’s dead, but because of the river water,” explains Eickmeyer. “And ironically…I don’t want a gully washer, but if we get a little bit of rain it will wash the sediment away. It will help the fields recover.”

The Kirkwood Athletic Association is reaching out the community for help. They will be putting the call out for volunteers to help clean up the fencing and backstops. If you can’t physically help, they are also starting up a GoFundMe account for the cleanup. Visit the Kirkwood Athletic Association website for more information.