Couple facing child sex abuse charges

Posted 10:21 pm, June 27, 2019, by

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a St. Louis man and Troy, Illinois woman Thursday in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

According to court documents, employees at Anderson Hospital contacted the Troy Police Department on June 23 to report possible sexual abuse of a minor. The victim, a 2-year-old, was transferred to a hospital in St. Louis for further evaluation.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that 40-year-old Matthew Miller had sexual contact with the toddler on three occasions and plied the child with cocaine in one instance. The second defendant, identified as 31-year-old Lacey Take, is accused of allowing the abuse to take place.

Miller was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of aggravated battery (Class 3), and one count of aggravated battery (Class X). Take was charged with one count of permitting sexual abuse of a child and two counts of child endangerment.

Miller’s bond was set at $1 million; Take’s was set at $500,000. Miller faces a minimum of 50 years in prison on each count of predatory assault, 6 to 30 years on each Class X battery charge, and 2 to 5 years on each of the Class 3 charges. Take faces 4 to 15 years imprisonment on each count of permitting sexual abuse of a child.

 

