Cardi B dropped her new video for ‘Press’ and the timing is very interesting

Some people might be pressed, but Cardi Bdefinitely isn’t.

The Bronx rapper dropped a new music videofor her song “Press” on Wednesday, and release seems to be particularly well timed.

In what might be her most outrageous video yet, Cardi parades in front of cameras and fervent supporters proclaiming her innocence as she walks into a courthouse. She puts her feet up on the desk during an interrogation. She has an angry confrontation with a prosecutor in the courtroom, which eventually turns into a murder scene. And she ends the video in a jail cell wearing an orange jumpsuit, as dead bodies pile up.

The video came just a day after the rapper pleaded not guiltyto charges stemming from a brawl in a New York strip club last August.

Cardi B and two co-defendants were arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault, harassment, conspiracy and second-degree reckless endangerment in a 12-count indictment, according to the Queens district attorney’s office.

Cardi was arrested in October for allegedly participating in a fight. Two bartenders claim they were injured by bottles and chairs thrown inside the club.

It’s not the first time the rapper has faced headlines about her brushes with violence. Earlier this year, Cardi addressed a video she posted to Instagram Live three years ago in which she said she had drugged and robbed men during her days as a stripper in the Bronx.

“So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living,” Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s***.”