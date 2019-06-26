Thief wearing ‘Michael Myers’ mask, scrubs, bed sheet recorded stealing statue from New Orleans porch

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a person who was recorded by a New Orleans homeowner’s security system stealing a decoration from the home’s porch while wearing a mask and wrapped in a bed sheet.

The unidentified thief can be seen on the bizarre video walking slowly toward the home in the 2500 block of Joseph Street around 4 a.m. June 10 wearing what the NOPD described as a “Michael Myers” mask.

The thief also appears to be wearing hospital scrubs beneath the bedsheet.

After looking around the porch for a few moments, the thief bends down, grabs a rabbit statue, and wanders off with the decoration.