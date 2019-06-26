St. Louis Chief makes urgent plea for witnesses to help solve recent homicides

ST. LOUIS – St. Lous Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden updated the public Wednesday on violent crime and what’s being done to combat it.

Crime is a concern of many people in St. Louis. Chief Hayden says most of the city’s murders involve drugs, personal vendettas, and domestic disputes.

So far there have been 89 murders in St. Louis this year as compared to 83 homicides this time a year ago.

Most recently violence has taken a disturbing turn with shootings involving six children, including four who died.

Chief Hayden says most surviving victims and witnesses may be reluctant to give information and evidence to law enforcement. He encourages anyone with any information on any crime to call CrimeStoppers (1-866-371-847) an Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline that takes the public’s crime tip information 24/7. CrimeStoppers will never ask for your personal information, address, or phone number.