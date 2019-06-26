St. Louis Blues bring the Stanley Cup to Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A special treat for Cardinals fans Wednesday night as members of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues brought the trophy with them to Busch Stadium.

The players were all feted prior to the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Oakland Athletics as Lord Stanley was introduced to the many Commissioner's Trophies collected by the Cardinals over the years.

Newly signed head coach Craig Berube was joined by Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly, captain Alex Pietrangelo, and Oakville native Pat Maroon in a pregame ceremony.

The Cup even took a victory lap around Busch Stadium with the St. Louis Blues.

O'Reilly threw out the ceremonial first pitch.