Man accused of killing Angie Housman extradited to St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – It appears the man accused of murdering Angie Housman is now a St. Charles County Jail to await trial. This comes as new charges were filed against the 61-year-old suspect. The new case involves a different girl.

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, two St. Charles County Sheriff’s vehicles pulled off the airfield at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport and through a security gate and then headed west.

One man who lives in the St. Ann area from where Angie was kidnapped in 1993 said, “Finally, justice will be served.”

People were pleased Earl Cox is moving a step closer to trial. Some people said if Cox is found guilty they think he should get the death penalty. Cox is charged with murder, kidnapping, and sodomy in the Housman case.

Earlier in the day, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Belle charged Cox with two counts of sodomy in a case that occurred a few years before Angie’s murder.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported it happened in a park south of Angie’s school. A 7-year-old girl had been allegedly attacked by Cox more than a quarter of a century ago and police began investigating it again recently.

“There is none, there is no statute of limitations in these particular crimes,” Bell said.

The charges were dropped years ago, Cox was on parole, and sent back to prison.

“They should have still brought him up on those charges back then,” said Mary Bidlake, who did not live far from Angie Housman.

Bell has only been in office for six months. He was not sure why the charges were dropped long ago.

“It’s hard for me to speculate what happened so many years ago. I know with investigations, sometimes law enforcement is limited by the evidence they have at the time,” Bell said.

Late Wednesday night, similar St. Charles County sheriff’s vehicles were seen arriving at the county jail. A man was brought out of the car and put into a wheelchair. We are working to confirm that indeed was suspect Earl Cox.