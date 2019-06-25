Thieves break into Festus Harley-Davidson, steal thousands in inventory

Posted 10:15 pm, June 25, 2019

FESTUS, Mo. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three individuals broke into the Gold Star Harley-Davidson on Highway 67 and stole two motorcycles and damaged others.

The general manager with the store said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said the suspects stole more than $50,000 in inventory and caused plenty of other damage too, including a busted front door.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. Staff hopes someone might recognize the trio who was involved.

Investigators said it's too early to tell but they are looking into if the thefts might be connected to other thefts in the area recently. If you have information, you're asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

