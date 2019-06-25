× Teen in critical condition after shooting in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old boy was just northeast of Kingshighway.

When police arrived around 3:15 a.m. at North Euclid Avenue at Couples Street, he was conscious and was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the teenager was shot in the head and listed in critical condition.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.