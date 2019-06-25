× Mozeliak confirms Tommy John Surgery for pitcher Hicks

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks will require Tommy John Surgery to repair an injured elbow and miss the remainder of the season, general manager John Mozeliak said Tuesday.

Hicks, 22, was pulled from the June 22 game against the Anaheim Angels in the ninth inning with pain in his right elbow. An MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm.

Hicks was in his second year with the Cardinals. He leads the team in saves (14) this season in 29 games pitched and has recorded 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

Recovery time for Tommy John Surgery can be anywhere from 9 months to a full year following the surgery.