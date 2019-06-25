Memorial grows for slain North County Police Cooperative officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police departments across St. Louis and community members continue to honor fallen Officer Michael Langsdorf Tuesday night.

The North County Police Cooperative officer was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while responding to a call about an individual attempting to pass a bad check at a Wellston market. Langsdorf was 40. He's survived by two children, a fiance, parents, and an enormous amount of friends and family.

Authorities announced Monday that 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks was charged in Langsdorf's murder. Meeks, who police said confessed to the crime, was jailed without bond.

Assistant Police Chief Ron Martin said authorities believe Meeks arrived in the St. Louis area from the Raleigh, North Carolina area in January. Martin said Meeks has "an extensive criminal record, and violent."

Meanwhile, Langsdorf's comrades have maintained a 24-hour watch over his body. His fellow officers said he made the ultimate sacrifice after being killed in the line of duty.

A makeshift memorial outside North County Police Cooperative Headquarters has grown as the community comes to grips with the tragedy. Those who wear the badge and worked with Langsdorf decorated a police cruiser in his honor.

“It seems like some of those calls they expect to be routine because I try to get out my head a routine call, you never know what is going to happen,” said retired police officer Juan Wilson.

It's been nonstop visitors all day at the memorial, as those who knew Officer Langsdorf and even strangers stopped by to show support.

Someone even left a note that reads, "Thank you for your service and your life."

“I wanted the memorial to let our fallen brother know that…we care about you we got your six and from here on out. We will take it from here,” said Officer Terrence Williams.

On Monday, a large number of police and firefighters saluted and escorted his remains from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Langsdorf have been made public:

Visitation

Sunday, June 30, 2019

12pm-6pm

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary

6464 Chippewa Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63109

Funeral Service

Monday, July 1, 2019

10am

Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

4431 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, Missouri 63108

Interment

(Immediately following Funeral Service)

Resurrection Cemetery

6901 MacKenzie Road

St. Louis, Missouri 63123