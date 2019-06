× Man in critical condition after being shot several times outside Chinese restaurant

ST. LOUIS – One man is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at New Light Chop Suey restaurant on West Florissant Avenue at Mary Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.