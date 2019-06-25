× JCPenney wants to fill 250 jobs in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The back-to-school season is quickly approaching and JCPenney plans to hire more than 250 seasonal associates in the greater St. Louis area for a variety of store positions.

Available customer service and support positions include cashiers and more.

JCPenney is also looking for experienced stylists to be part of the company’s salon program.

You need to apply in-store using the JCPenney applicant kiosk.

JCPenney offers seasonal associates a discount of up to 25 percent.