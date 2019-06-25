Illinois to legalize recreational marijuana in January 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill – Illinois is the latest state getting into the recreational marijuana business. Beginning January 1, 2020, adults over 21 will be allowed to purchase pot.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made good on a campaign promise to legalize marijuana in the Land of Lincoln. On Tuesday, the governor signed House Bill 1438. A group of bipartisan lawmakers were on hand to witness the signing, with the hope that equity and economic opportunity will begin next year.

“On January 1, this becomes legal. As it gets sold, there will be taxes on it and bring in $57 million,” Pritzker said.

The marijuana move will invest in communities that suffered during the war on drugs. More than 700,000 records will be eligible for expungement.

When the new law goes into effect, Illinois residents will be allowed to purchase 30 grams of cannabis flower while non-residents will only be allowed to purchase half that. With Tuesday’s signing, Illinois also established up a DUI Cannabis Task Force.

At locations like HCI Alternatives in Collinsville, Illinois, an expansion of their three-year-old medical marijuana into the recreational sales side as well.

“I think it’s the natural progression of this. You’re seeing more and more states debating this and it does require healthy debate,” said Chris McCloud, HCI Alternatives.

“One of the concerns early on is ‘Will you have enough product for everybody and the answer is yes. We believe we will.’ We’ve been working with our cultivators to ensure that.”