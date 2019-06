× Heavy flames rip through vacant home in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – Fast-moving flames destroyed a vacant house in East St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of Winstanley Ave.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rouge Runner Jason Maxwell was at the scene where firefighters fought to bring the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.