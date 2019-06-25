Grocery Stores vs Farmers Markets, expert talks which is better for your diet

ST. LOUIS - Who wants to spend their weekend inside on a beautiful summer day? Since most farmers’ markets take place outside, doing your shopping there allows you to enjoy the warm season and make the most of your free time.

Shopping at a farmers' market offers you a wealth of healthy choices, like access to more organic foods and beautiful flavorful produce.

Editor and Cheif of Eatwell.com Jessie Price joined FOX 2 via satellite to discuss the benefits of shopping at your local farmers market and making sure to always bring cash.

According to Pirce, many sellers offer the same fresh produce and some have different prices.  So you walk through the whole market and take note of the prices of the items you are looking for before making your purchase.

For more information visit: www.eatingwell.com

