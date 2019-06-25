Flood damage at Alton amphitheater cancels, postpones more area fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - The floodwaters on the Mississippi River are receding, but the effects of the high water will be felt for some time to come in and around Alton, Illinois. Argosy Casino Alton reopened Tuesday afternoon. The popular casino has been closed for all but eight days since May 3. Argosy will be hosting a job fair Thursday and Friday aimed at getting them back up to full staff.

The news is not as good at the nearby Liberty Bank Amphitheatre. Damage at the venue and adjacent Riverfront Park has prompted the cancellation of the BBQ, Bikes & Blues event scheduled for this Saturday and postponed Sunday's International SUNday event until July. The Mississippi River reached the second highest crest in history earlier this month, reaching 39 feet. The Amphitheater grounds need significant clean-up after more than $50,000 in damage was caused by the high water.

Alton’s Fireworks will go on as planned on July 3, 2019 but will be moved to the old Great Central lot. Crews will be working hard to have the Amphitheater ready to go for other upcoming events, like the Jazz and Wine Festival and an announced Nelly concert.

In some other good news for the region, a summer hotspot, Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, is in full clean up mode. They are planning on an opening day of July 3, 2019.

