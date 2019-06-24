Young black bear breaks into home, takes nap on closet shelf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A family in Montana woke up Friday morning to an unexpected guest in their home.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the family heard a lot of noise coming from their mud room.

It turns out this black bear made his way into the family's home after they left their back door slightly opened.

The Missoula County Police say the animal managed to deadbolt the door shut from the inside and when he couldn't get out. After being unable to leave, authorities report, the bear began ripping the room apart before climbing up into the closet for a nap.

When deputies knocked on the window, the bear didn't budge, he only slowly stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked toward the door.

Wildlife officials eventually arrived on scene to assist. They were able to tranquilize the bear so he could be relocated the bear to some nearby woods.