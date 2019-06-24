Suspect accused of killing officer over bad check charged with murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An emotional press conference has revealed a lot more details about a fatal five minutes at a food market Sunday afternoon.

A North County Cooperative police officer was shot and killed after responding to a routine call for someone trying to pass a bad check. Officer Michael Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed by a man after a struggle in a Wellston food mart.

The suspect, Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, now faces charges including murder, felony resisting arrest, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Officer Langsdorf confronted Meeks about trying to pass a bad check Sunday afternoon at Clay’s Food Market located in 6200 block of Page Avenue. The two men engaged in a physical struggle in the store. The fight was captured on the store’s surveillance video system and was reviewed by police.

Officer Martin says that the video shows Meeks pull a firearm from his waist while struggling with Langsdorf on the floor. He was able to hit the police officer several times and then stood up.

Police say Meeks then fired at Langsdorf. The bullet hit the officer in the side of the neck and hit his spinal cord. The bullet then ricocheted through the officer’s body and exited through his chest.

Meeks then ran out of the store. He was arrested by police in the 6200 block of Page Avenue a short time later. Investigators say Meeks confessed to killing officer.

A woman at the scene gave the officer medical aid and called for help using his radio. Police have said that that call came about five minutes after Langsdorf said he arrived at the store. The officer was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased.

The weapon recovered at the scene was not reported stolen. Investigators are still trying to determine where Meeks obtained the weapon. They say he is a convicted criminal with a long list of offenses from North Carolina. He was not known to police in the St. Louis area.

Langsdorf had been with the North County Police Cooperative since April 2019 and had 17 years of police experience. He leaves behind two children, a fiance, and his parents.