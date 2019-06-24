SSM Health Medical Minute: SHARE counselors help grieving parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - Pregnancy loss happens to 1 in 4 women and affects families beyond the parents. For anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby during pregnancy or infancy, having a companion to walk you through the steps is critical.

Melanie Schwob is the SHARE Bereavement Coordinator at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton for parents who lose their babies. Her services include bed-side companions, phone support, face-to-face support, group meetings, resource packets, private online communities, memorial events, and mementos, training for caregivers and family members and so much more for parents, grandparents, siblings and others in the family unit, as well as the professionals who care for grieving families.

Schwob works with families who have lost a baby and cares for them as if they were about to have a healthy baby.

Schwob offers cuddle cots, which is a cooling bed for the babies to kind of help slow the process after death. The hospital offers footprints and mementos to help families grieve. She says weeks and months later, families are thankful for these small things keeping the memory of their baby alive.

