Under the black and red big top tent, you’ll find acrobats of the air, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that make you think of a “normal” Circus, but that’s where the similarity ends. Paranormal Cirque brought its new show to St Louis featuring a crazy, yet frightfully fun fusion of Circus, theatre, and cabaret.
PICTURES: Paranormal Cirque part 2
PICTURES: Paranormal Cirque part 1
