PICTURES: Paranormal Cirque part 1

Posted 5:10 pm, June 24, 2019, by

Under the black and red big top tent, you’ll find acrobats of the air, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that make you think of a “normal” Circus, but that’s where the similarity ends. Paranormal Cirque brought its new show to St Louis featuring a crazy, yet frightfully fun fusion of Circus, theatre, and cabaret.

Photo Gallery

