Man charged in the death of Angie Housman to be extradited back to Missouri

Fox2/News 11 has learned that the man charged this month with Angie Housman’s 1993 murder will be extradited back to face justice in St. Charles County by Friday.

Earl Cox has been in a federal prison in North Carolina. He’s a convicted child predator both here in the St. Louis area and at an Air Force Base in Germany. The federal government has been able to keep him behind bars because of concerns he would be a threat to children if he was released.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says Cox is due to return on Friday.

Investigators say they have DNA evidence linking Cox to Housman’s murder in 1993.

The case will be back in front of a St. Charles County judge on July 9.