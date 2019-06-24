Judge orders Kroenke to pay millions to St. Louis Rams PSL holders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s official: Stan Kroenke owes former St. Louis Rams personal seat license holders up to $24 million for leaving town and not honoring those contracts.

US District Judge Stephen Limbaugh gave final approval to the class action lawsuit brought against Kroenke and the Rams on Monday.

“It’s final redemption for fans of St. Louis, especially Rams fans, who were so loyal to the team through the thick and thin,” said Ron McAllister, who brought the lawsuit against Kroenke.

McAllister said the lawsuit was never about getting rich. Nobody will. He said it’s about right and wrong and showing Kroenke and the country what St. Louis strength is all about.

“We've been vilified as a poor … sports town and after we proved the last two weeks with the Blues and Albert Pujols’ weekend, we are certainly the best sports fans in the US,” McAllister said.

PSL holders will get 30 percent of their original purchase price, which represents a refund of the nine years that remained on the 30-year license when the Rams left for Los Angeles in 2016. The PSL prices ranged from $250 to $4,500.

“The cap the Rams will pay is $24 million, so we’re encouraging people to keep making claims. You still have time,” said attorney Ryan Bruning, Bruning Law Firm. “The more claims made, the more money the Rams will have to pay.”

Thus far, about 50 percent—almost 10,000 license holders—have filed for refunds, which is almost unheard of for class action lawsuits. PSL holders who haven’t filed have until August 23 to do so. After that, the money goes back to Kroenke.

“I think the people of St. Louis show up. Proving that in this case. Prove it through our teams—Blues and cardinals—and proving to Kroenke: we show up when it comes to making claims,” Bruning said.

To file a claim, go to RamsPSLclassactionsettlement.com or BruningLegal.com.