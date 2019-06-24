Former Belleville police officer killed in motorcycle crash

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A former officer in the Belleville Police Department died Monday morning following a motorcycle accident on Interstate 64 in East St. Louis.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 4.4 just after 4:25 a.m.

Investigators said Katie Busby lost control of her motorcycle, went off the roadway, and was thrown from the bike.

Busby was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6:30 a.m. She was 28.

