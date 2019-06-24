First responders stand in honor of fallen officer killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, MO - Police officers and firefighters will stand in honor by Officer Michael Langsdorf’s casket round the clock until he is buried.

There was a tremendous display of respect and honor paid to the officer late Monday afternoon.

A motorcade made up of dozens of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks from across the area escorted Michael Langsdorf’s body from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s office to an Olivette funeral home. His family and friends stood in silence on the mortuary’s front lawn.

Also, in attendance was Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s Attorney General. He paid his respects to the family. Schmitt said, “I want them to know he’s a hero and never forget that. This is an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

Major Ron Martin, works with the North County Police Cooperative. He said the officer is survived by a daughter and son, ages 13 and 18, they are having a rough time. Major Martin said, “His son was at the ambulance when we just rolled him off and it wasn’t looking so good we’re trying to console the family right now and they’re trying to console us.”

Michael Langsdorf was a firefighter before becoming a cop. Video shows him from a story back in 2003. Four youngsters were rescued from their burning home, you can see Mike holding one of the children. Doing as he frequently did, helping others. Bringing comfort to the frightened. Chief Bob Dunn works at the Saline Valley Fire Protection District. Langsdorf work there when it was known by a different name. Dunn has been a friend of Mike’s for 20 years. Dunn said, “(Mike) really cared about the people that he interacted with and he wanted to make sure they were taken care of and they were safe.”

Black bunting adorns the firehouse. Chief Dunn added, “The entire community lost somebody who truly care about the well-being of people and what he could to do to help. He had a mission to help people.”

Michael Langsdorf was more than a police officer and firefighter, he was engaged to be married, he was a son, a friend to many and a father. Eric Schmitt said, “He’ll never be able to hug his kids again and this a tragic loss.”