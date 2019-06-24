× Cardinals closer diagnosed with torn UCL in throwing arm

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks may miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm.

Hicks, 22, was pulled from the June 22 game against the Angels in the ninth inning with pain in his right elbow. An MRI revealed the torn ligament.

Hicks was in his second year with the Cardinals. He leads the team in saves (14) this season in 29 games pitched and has recorded 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

Tommy John Surgery is typically required to repair a torn UCL. Recovery time can be anywhere from 9 months to a full year following the surgery.