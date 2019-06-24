BackStoppers stepping up to help family of fallen officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Fox2/News11 learned more about slain North County Police Cooperative Officer, Michael Langsdorf.

He was shot and killed Sunday while responding to a call of someone trying to pass a bad check at a restaurant/food mart in Wellston.

We remember seeing Officer Langsdorf in action not long after his police career started, more than 15 years ago.

He was a St. Louis police officer then. Our news camera captured him comforting a child in south St. Louis 2003. The little girl was one of six kids dropped from a rooftop to a rescuer below to escape their burning home. Langsdorf held her and she clung to him, her hands clasped around his neck.

Langsdorf was a St. Louis Police officer for 17 years before serving with the North County Cooperative the past few months.

Police from several departments joined his family at Barnes-Jewish hospital as doctors tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

The accused killer, Bonette Meeks, is jailed and charged with murder.

Officer Langsdorf was a 1997 graduate of Mehlville high school.

He served as a Springdale volunteer firefighter.

He leaves behind two teenage children, ages 17 and 18.

The Backstoppers organization, which provides financial help to families of fallen first responders is stepping up, yet again.

“We always say nothing’s routine,” said Ron Battelle of The Backstoppers.

Battelle served as St. Louis County’s Police Chief for 15 years.

“He showed bravery and courage,” Battelle said of Langsdorf. “Anytime we lose a first responder, it’s always bad … there’s no way to make anything could out of it.”

After our interview, Battelle was to present Langsdorf’s family with a $10,000 check to help with immediate expenses.

The organization will help out with future expenses, including college education for Langsdorf’s children.

“Bring them on board …first step is today,” Battelle said.

The Backstoppers organization is marking its 60th anniversary by adding the families of 5 fallen first responders to the list of those it helps.

Langsdorf’s mother spoke briefly to a Fox2/News11 reporter, Monday.

“It’s a shame,” she said of her son’s death. “There’s just too many guns out there.”

Donations are always needed.