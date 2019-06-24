× 10-year-old disappears after family returns home from church

ST. LOUIS – A north St. Louis family is asking for the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old who went missing Sunday after the family came home from church.

Malachi Hogan was reported missing at 3 p.m.

Malachi’s mother, Totaic Hogan, said they returned home to the 5600 block of Lotus Avenue after church service and everyone took a nap. When the family awoke, Malachi was gone.

The family canvassed the neighborhood and contacted friends but could not find Malachi.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should contact their nearest law enforcement agency or Totaic Hogan at 314-641-9347.