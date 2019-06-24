10-year-old disappears after family returns home from church

Posted 11:21 am, June 24, 2019, by

Malachi Hogan

ST. LOUIS – A north St. Louis family is asking for the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old who went missing Sunday after the family came home from church.

Malachi Hogan was reported missing at 3 p.m.

Malachi’s mother, Totaic Hogan, said they returned home to the 5600 block of Lotus Avenue after church service and everyone took a nap. When the family awoke, Malachi was gone.

The family canvassed the neighborhood and contacted friends but could not find Malachi.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should contact their nearest law enforcement agency or Totaic Hogan at 314-641-9347.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.