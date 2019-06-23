You Paid For It: State Auditor to look into Bel-Ridge’s finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEL-RIDGE, MO - The Missouri State Auditor is getting ready to investigate the books in the small North County City of Bel Ridge.

Citizens got a petition going to bring in the State Auditor.

Among the thing’s citizens were outrage at, the former Board of Aldermen's decision to give a huge pay raise to former Mayor Rachael White. That raise took effect immediately. Critics of the raise say you're not supposed to be able to get a pay increase during your term of office.

Rachael White was voted out of Office. The Board then moved to consider impeaching the new Mayor Willie Fair right after he got elected.

They gave up on that effort.

Citizens meanwhile collected the needed signatures to bring in the State Auditor Nicole Galloway to look at how the Board was spending taxpayer’s money.