MADISON, Ill. - Jordan Anderson, driver of the #3 Bommarito Automotive truck, honored the Blues with a special decal on his truck paying tribute to their Stanley Cup win on Saturday at the NASCAR Truck Series Race.

The race took place at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL.

Anderson was born and raised in South Carolina but now calls St. Louis his second home. He loves the support he receives here.