Walk to defeat ALS in Forest Park

FOREST PARK - Storms moved across the metro Saturday morning bringing heavy rain and dangerous lightning. This forced organizers to cancel the walk.

ALS is an incurable illness that gained attention years back with the ice bucket challenge. However, it still needs more awareness and research.

FOX2 and NEWS 11 are the media sponsors for The Walk to Defeat ALS. The walk will be held in Forest Park. It’s the 20th anniversary for the walk where thousands of walkers will lace up their shoes for a chance to get some exercise and help a great cause.

Events like this raise money for research and patient care. It’s more than just a short walk, it's a chance to bring hope to people living with ALS.

The goal of this year's walk is to increase awareness of the disease.

“Can affect a person's ability to walk, to use their arms and hands to swallow to speak and eventually to breathe. ALS is a lonely disease. As a person’s abilities reduce, their world gets smaller and smaller,” said Anna Zelinske.

Registration began at 8:30 a.m. on the Upper Muny Parking Lot in Forest Park. The walk will begin around 10 a.m., weather permitting.

It’s a family friendly event that features entertainment for children, live music and refreshments.