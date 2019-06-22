Fair St. Louis will remain downtown despite high river levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fair St. Louis is less than two weeks away, and the area along the Riverfront remains closed due to high river levels. However, organizations said they were able to make some adjustments in order to keep Fair St. Louis downtown. They said the vendors that typically set up along the Riverfront will now be scattered across the arch grounds.

Currently, water still covers much of Leonor K. Sullivan, along the Riverfront. Organizers with "America's Birthday Parade," said the high water levels will have no impact on the parade route, which gets started on Market street on the 4th of July.

Staff said starting next week people will start to notice the Arch Grounds transform as they begin setting up for the annual event. For more information about the event click here.