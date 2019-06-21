Weather Kid of the Week: Hugh Meyer

Posted 5:34 pm, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, June 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Hugh Meyer is a fifth-grader at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and School in Eureka. According to his grandmother, Hugh checks the weather radio and always knows the forecast. He also helped volunteer after the Eureka flooding. Hugh Meyer is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

