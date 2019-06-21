Vaccinations being given in Union after Hep A scare at local Jack in the Box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, Mo. – The Franklin County Health Department administered hepatitis A Friday in Union after a fast food worker at a Jack in the Box possibly exposed customers to the disease.

Residents began arriving Thursday and continued the following day. Those who received the shot said the whole process took about 10 minutes.

More than 350 people received free vaccinations.

The mass vaccinations began after state and county health officials learned an employee who works at the fast food eatery had hepatitis A while serving customers.

Although it's uncommon for a restaurant customer to get hepatitis A from an infected worker, health officials have urged anyone who visited the restaurant on June 9 or June 10 to get vaccinated as a precaution.

The county does not require restaurants to have employees vaccinated for hepatitis A but he said the Jack in the Box will now make that a policy. County health officials said other restaurants in the county have stepped up to get their employees vaccinated.

More free vaccinations will be offered Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Franklin County Health Department.