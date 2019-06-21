St. Peters man charged with Target store peeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a St. Peters man Friday for allegedly taking “up-skirt” photos of a woman as she shopped at area Target store.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred June 19 at the Target in Town and Country. Target loss prevention staff said they observed Charles Shoults following a woman around the store. Whenever the woman bent over, they saw Shoults place his cellphone under her skirt.

Police arrived at the store around 6:30 p.m., just after Shoults was seen leaving in a white Mazda 3.

Town and Country police posted a still photo on Facebook asking for help in identifying him. They received an overwhelming response from the public.

Shoults voluntarily surrendered at the Town and Country Police Department on Thursday.

After interviewing the suspect, police booked Shoults and filed for charges on Friday.

Shoults was charged with one count of invasion of privacy. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered to undergo monitoring.

Shoults was arrested and charged almost a year ago to the day in St. Peters for a similar incident. He was charged with five counts of invasion of privacy that occurred at the Mid-Rivers Mall from 2017-2018.

When he was caught, police said Shoults had over a thousand videos and images of unsuspecting women that reportedly showed them nude or partially nude in dressing rooms. He was released at that time after posting a $20,000 bond.

He’ll be in St. Charles County Court on Tuesday to face those charges.