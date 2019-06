Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. – A shooting in Pine Lawn left one person dead, and one person injured.

Witnesses say they heard four or five rapid-fire gunshots.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sexton Place at Cedarwood Avenue.

We are told police were delayed in getting to the shooting because the survivor called a friend first, who later called 911.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.